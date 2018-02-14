VIDEO: Giant wild boar and three little piggies look for a meal

By Published:
A wild boar searches for food in a dumpster in Hong Kong (CNN Photo)
HONG KONG (KXAN) — You might expect to see a possum or raccoon digging through the trash here in Texas. In Hong Kong, they have much bigger animals to worry about.

Video captured a giant wild boar scrounging for food in a dumpster. It stands up on its hind legs and uses its teeth and tusks to rip apart a bag on top. Nearby, three piglets (who appear to be the size of what you might consider a “normal” pig) patiently keep watch and wait for scraps.

The video of the “Pigzilla” and his three little pigs has gone viral on social media.

