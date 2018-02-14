VIDEO: Florida school shooting suspect taken into custody

Published:
Person being arrested near the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018 (NBC)
Person being arrested near the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14, 2018 (NBC)

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP/KXAN) — Authorities say the shooter at a South Florida high school is now in custody.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office gave no details in briefly tweeting that development. It did not identify the shooting suspect nor say how the person was taken into custody.

Helicopter footage showed police putting a person in the back of a police car outside the high school. After a few minutes, the person in a maroon shirt was taken out of the patrol car and then placed on a gurney and then taken by ambulance to a hospital.

