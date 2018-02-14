Students inside Florida school film terrifying moments

PARKLAND, Fla. (NBC News/KXAN) — A Snapchat video a student at Stoneman Douglas High School posted shows students hiding in a classroom and under desks while rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

In the Snapchat video, the student has a caption that reads: “Omg nooo” and then a sad face emoji.

Other students posted various videos of SWAT members entering their school and making sure everyone got out safely. One student by the name of Matt Walker posted on Snapchat a video with the caption: “Our f—–g is getting shot up.”

