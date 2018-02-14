Stepfather of rescued Round Rock girl fighting for custody

Josef Scheffler and one of his stepdaughters. (Courtesy: Josef Scheffler)
Josef Scheffler and one of his stepdaughters. (Courtesy/Josef Scheffler)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Six weeks ago, Josef Scheffler lost a woman he calls the love his life. Tonya Bates was found murdered at her Round Rock home on Dec. 30. Shortly after that, Scheffler also lost two girls he helped raise. Because he’s not their biological father, the state took custody of the girls after Bates’ death.

Scheffler is now fighting to get custody of at least one of the girls, the 8-year-old. Her 14-year-old sister has a biological father in Louisiana who’s been contacted by Child Protective Services.

Scheffler’s attorneys told KXAN just last week they found Bates’ will, which says she wants Scheffler to take care of the younger sister if something happened to her.

KXAN reporter Yoojin Cho obtained a copy of this will and talked to the attorneys about what it may mean for Scheffler’s court hearing coming up. Watch the story on CW at 9 p.m. and KXAN at 10 p.m.

