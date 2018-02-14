Texas city councilman asked to resign over Facebook post

PLANO, Texas (AP) — The mayor of a Dallas suburb wants a city council member to resign after he shared an allegedly anti-Islamic video on Facebook.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere (lah-roh-sih-LEER’) called Wednesday for council member Tom Harrison to resign immediately.

Harrison had posted a video Tuesday on his Facebook page that said, “Share if you think Trump should ban Islam in American schools.”

The post received immediate backlash and screenshots were shared across several social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook, accompanied by calls for 73-year-old Harrison to lose his seat.

The city of almost 300,000 residents is about 19 miles (30 kilometers) north of Dallas and is home to a handful of Islamic centers.

City officials say they’ve been unable to reach Harrison immediately.