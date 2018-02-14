PHOTOS: Scenes from the school shooting in Parkland, Florida

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The shooting at a South Florida high school sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Police were warning that the shooter was still at large even as ambulances converged on the scene and emergency workers appeared to be treating those possibly wounded.
WATCH the live footage from the scene by clicking here.
PHOTOS: Shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida
PHOTOS: Shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida x
Latest Galleries
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Compassionate Cultivation opening
-
Compassionate Cultivation opening
-
Inside the 1998 U.S. women’s hockey team’s locker room celebration
-
The first time: USA vs. Canada at the Olympics
-
Flashback: Figure skater fashion in the ’80s
-
Galveston Boy
-
Galveston Boy
-
The Baileys find a new home in Montana
-
On Tour with The Baileys