PHOTOS: Scenes from the school shooting in Parkland, Florida

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — The shooting at a South Florida high school sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Police were warning that the shooter was still at large even as ambulances converged on the scene and emergency workers appeared to be treating those possibly wounded.

