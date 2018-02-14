May the odds be ever in your favor, Tara and Johnny style

Former figure skaters and now NBC commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, are known for their outrageous outfits. Viewers would expect nothing different for the PyeongChang Games. On the first night of Olympic figure skating coverage, everyone noticed the duo’s outfits looking like they belong in “The Hunger Games”.

Tonight, Johnny said the famous line from “The Hunger Games”, “may the odds be ever in your favor.” Perhaps, there’s another level of thought into the duo’s outfits playing up on the idea of winter is coming and the Winter Games.

Some of you weren’t buying “The Hunger Games” look, and instead suggested the less dangerous, but still cut throat “Real Housewives” series.

Another possible angle? Maybe Johnny was just going for ’80s big.

Johnny couldn’t look ready to kill without a glam squad behind him.

He comes ready to slay everyday. So does Tara. Some comaprisons aren’t so great. Johnny knows what people are saying, and he doesn’t care. When you look good, you feel good…. Johnny and Tara are basically partner goals. No detail is too small when it comes to looking fierce on TV.

They’re just living the dream while looking good.