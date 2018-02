AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man in his 20s was hit and killed by a vehicle on West US 290 near Scenic Brook Drive and Seton Southwest Hospital.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the 8200 block of US 290 at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

TxDOT says all lanes of US 290 are closed.

KXAN has as crew on the way to the scene. We’ll update this story as we get additional information.