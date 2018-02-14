Man describes becoming an American citizen as the ‘best moment’ of his life

Naturalization Ceremony at Texas State University on Feb. 14, 2018. (KXAN Photo)
Naturalization Ceremony at Texas State University on Feb. 14, 2018. (KXAN Photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — For Zainul Momin, Wednesday afternoon was a momentous occasion. Momin joined 100 other people in becoming an American citizen at a ceremony in San Marcos.

People from 29 countries were represented at the naturalization ceremony which was held at Texas State University.

“As a federal judge, I have many duties, and this is the one where everyone leaves happy,” joked U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman who presided over the naturalization ceremony.

Some of America’s newest citizens said it took them years to go through the process.

“This is the best moment of my life,” said Momin who is from Pakistan. “I mean, since I was a kid, I dreamed about becoming a U.S. citizen so it means a lot for me.”

