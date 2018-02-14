Love may be in the air for UT Tower falcon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This Valentine’s Day, things are looking up for the Peregrine falcon who calls the University of Texas at Austin Tower home. She may have a shot at lasting love.

“Tower Girl,” as she is lovingly referred to on campus, settled down in a nesting box on the UT campus eight years ago. She’s the first Peregrine falcon to nest successfully in a nesting box in Texas.

Birdwatcher Chris DuCharme travels from his Bastrop home most days during this season to catch a glimpse of the feathered lady around the tower. To DuCharme’s dismay (and Tower Girl’s), there have been many suitors over the past few years but they all appear to have been migratory birds. None of her suitors stuck around. Some even left her mid-spring, after she’d laid eggs.

DuCharme explained that once these falcons find partners, they mate for life. Tower Girl has been looking for a good guy to settle down and raise a family with for years.

“She’s trying to do what she does: have chicks. And to see that not happen over the years and her constant search for mates, it is a story of… so much sadness,” DuCharme said. “You’ll know when you see the plight of this single bird that lives in Austin.”

This year, the bird watchers around campus noticed a male falcon that seems to be sticking around. They’ve even caught the two on camera mating on Jan. 26.

See more of Tower Girl’s new relationship on KXAN News at 5 p.m.

“It’s more encouraging behavior than we’ve seen in previous years,” DuCharme said.

DuCharme hadn’t seen this new beau in a few days so he was worried their flame had been extinguished, but in a Valentine’s Day surprise, Tower Girl was visible at her usual perch through the fog, talking to and flying around with her love interest.

DuCharme says Tower Girl also flies a few blocks south where there is another male falcon she sees. He says she treats the downtown boy more like a companion and appears to be more amorous around her new Romeo at the tower.

“There is the human comparison which everyone likes to take note in, but they are animals, I have no clue what they think,” laughed DuCharme.

For DuCharme, his fascination with the bird is inseparable from his own love story. His wife Caryl Dalton died six years ago and he credits her for encouraging him to pursue bird watching.

In the next few weeks, scientists, birdwatchers and Longhorns alike will find out if this romance will pan out for the long haul. DuCharme says the big dream would be for the two to hatch eggs this spring.

The University of Texas installed a web camera near Tower Girl’s nesting box Wednesday. UT staff members say they hope to have it up and running as soon as they can make sure the live stream capabilities work.

Peregrine falcons at the UT Tower View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Peregrine falcon that lives at the UT Tower (Courtesy: Neil Crump) Peregrine falcon that lives at the UT Tower (Courtesy: Chris DuCharme) Peregrine falcon that lives at the UT Tower (Courtesy: Neil Crump) Peregrine falcons that live at the UT Tower photographed on Jan. 26, 2018. (Courtesy: Phil Butler) Peregrine falcons that live at the UT Tower photographed on Jan. 26, 2018. (Courtesy: Phil Butler) Peregrine falcon who lives at the UT Tower photographed on Jan. 26, 2018. (Courtesy: Phil Butler)