Lehman High School coach accused of having child porn

KYLE, Texas (KXAN) — A power-lifting coach at Lehman High School was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography.

Hays Consolidated Independent School District says Jonathan Proud, 29, resigned from his coaching and teaching position Wednesday morning, the same day he was booked into the Hays County Jail. The district says the case does not involve any HCISD students.

The district says when it was notified of the warrant against Proud by the Kyle Police Department, the district placed him on administrative leave Monday morning and he was not allowed on campus or near any students. Proud had been employed with the district since August 2016 where he was a coach and also served as the interim athletic coordinator for the school.