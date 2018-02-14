It’s all in the art for skeleton helmets

Skeleton athletes go racing down a track at speeds upwards of 80 mph. Speeds that fast make wearing a helmet not just an accessory but a necessity. But, that doesn’t mean the helmet can’t look cool while serving its purpose. Through the first few days of skeleton training days, the artistry on the helmets has been on full display.

Every helmet has a story. From the self-explanatory, like American’s Katie Uhlaender’s patriotic display, to the more complicated, like Ghana’s Akwasi Frimpong.

Frimpong’s helmet is called “The Rabbit Theory”. It pays homage to his upbringing in an overcrowded home and later as an immigrant. Frimpong’s former coach compared the slider to a rabbit escaping from a lion (his past).

There are plenty more stories like Frimpong’s and Uhlaender’s. There’s even a Pinterest page dedicated to the helmets. As competition begins, the workmanship and creativity behind each helmet will be on full display.