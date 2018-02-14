It’s all in the art for skeleton helmets

NBC Olympics.com Published:

Skeleton athletes go racing down a track at speeds upwards of 80 mph. Speeds that fast make wearing a helmet not just an accessory but a necessity. But, that doesn’t mean the helmet can’t look cool while serving its purpose. Through the first few days of skeleton training days, the artistry on the helmets has been on full display.

Every helmet has a story. From the self-explanatory, like American’s Katie Uhlaender’s patriotic display, to the more complicated, like Ghana’s Akwasi Frimpong.

Frimpong’s helmet is called “The Rabbit Theory”. It pays homage to his upbringing in an overcrowded home and later as an immigrant. Frimpong’s former coach compared the slider to a rabbit escaping from a lion (his past).

There are plenty more stories like Frimpong’s and Uhlaender’s. There’s even a Pinterest page dedicated to the helmets. As competition begins, the workmanship and creativity behind each helmet will be on full display. 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s