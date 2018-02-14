Experience freestyle moguls with virtual reality

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Freestyle Skiing - Winter Olympics Day 3

Virtual reality brings the excitement right to you all on your mobile device. As you watch the Winter Olympics I’m sure you’ve said to yourself once or twice ‘I wonder what it’s like to do that?’

Well with virtual reality sponsored by Intel True VR, you don’t have to wonder anymore. The clip below allows you to experience what it’s like competing in the men’s freestyle moguls event.

 

No actual ski’s or goggles are required. Just download the NBC Sports VR app to your mobile device and you’re set.

Each night of the Olympics, NBC will be showcasing a new event in virtual reality so that by the end of the games you can say you experienced every event the Winter Olympics has to offer. Pretty cool right?

Here’s the entire programming schedule so you never miss a moment of virtual reality action.

Full VR programming schedule

Date

Coverage

Time (ET)

Fri., Feb. 9

Opening Ceremony

8 p.m.*
 

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training)

9 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill)

9 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 11

Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)

7:05 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 12

Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)

6:05 a.m.
 

Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final)

8 p.m.

 

Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying)

11 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 13

Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final)

8:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 14

Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free)

8:30 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 15

Skeleton (Men’s Final)

7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 16

Skeleton (Women’s Runs)

6:20 a.m.
 

Figure Skating (Men’s Free)

8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 17

Short Track (Men’s and Women’s)

5 a.m.
 

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)

8:15 p.m.

 

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)

11:45 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 18

Mon., Feb. 19

Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team)

7:30 a.m.
 

Figure Skating (Ice Dance)

8 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 20

Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill)

9 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 21

Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final)

11:10 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 22

Big Air (Women’s Final)

7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 23

Big Air (Men’s Final)

8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24

Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final)

11:10 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 25

Closing Ceremony

8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay

