Ever wanted to compete in figure skating? Now’s your chance with virtual reality

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Figure Skating - Winter Olympics Day 3

Ever wanted to be a part of the figure skating team event to join the likes of Alexa Scimeca Knierim and her husband Chris Knierim, Nathan Chen and Bradie Tennell?

Well now you can with virtual reality. Virtual reality brings the glitz and glam of figure skating right to your mobile device.

During the PyeongChang Olympics, there will be over 50 hours of live virtual reality experience powered by Intel True VR.

The clip below takes you into the Gangneung Center, home to all four ice rinks during the Olympics. Click on the clip below to experience what it’s like to be a part of the team event for figure skating. 

 

It’s simple to gain access to all of the virtual reality action. Just download the NBC Sports VR app directly to your smartphone device. From there you can access all of the virtual reality content the PyeongChang Olympics has to offer. 

Here’s the entire programming schedule so you never miss a moment of the action. 

Full VR programming schedule

Date

Coverage

Time (ET)

Fri., Feb. 9

Opening Ceremony

8 p.m.*
 

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill – Training)

9 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Downhill)

9 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 11

Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)

7:05 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 12

Curling (Mixed Doubles Semifinal)

6:05 a.m.
 

Snowboard Halfpipe (Women’s Final)

8 p.m.

 

Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Qualifying)

11 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 13

Snowboard Halfpipe (Men’s Final)

8:30 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 14

Figure Skating (Pairs’ Free)

8:30 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 15

Skeleton (Men’s Final)

7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 16

Skeleton (Women’s Runs)

6:20 a.m.
 

Figure Skating (Men’s Free)

8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 17

Short Track (Men’s and Women’s)

5 a.m.
 

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)

8:15 p.m.

 

Alpine Skiing (Men’s Giant Slalom)

11:45 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 18

Mon., Feb. 19

Ski Jumping (Men’s LH Team)

7:30 a.m.
 

Figure Skating (Ice Dance)

8 p.m.

Tues., Feb. 20

Alpine Skiing (Women’s Downhill)

9 p.m.

Wed., Feb. 21

Ice Hockey (Women’s Gold Medal Final)

11:10 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 22

Big Air (Women’s Final)

7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 23

Big Air (Men’s Final)

8 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 24

Ice Hockey (Men’s Gold Medal Final)

11:10 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 25

Closing Ceremony

8 p.m.*

*Indicates same-day delay

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s