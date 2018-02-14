Employees told to leave old Bastrop County Jail over asbestos concerns

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Employees have been removed from the historic old Bastrop County Jail, officials said Wednesday, citing health and safety concerns.

A tip KXAN received said the building was shut down Tuesday and that county employees were never warned about asbestos in the plaster on the walls.

The building in the courthouse complex at 801 Pine St. houses the county’s Indigent Care program, Prescription Assitance and Civil Process offices. It’s also where the grand jury convenes. Now the building has been locked and will be off limits until further notice and the district attorney and Court at Law will find alternative locations for its juries.

County Judge Paul Pape says the building was damaged by Hurricane Harvey and a recent assessment showed some plaster containing a “small percentage of asbestos” was loosened and displaced.

“Our main concern in this matter is the health and safety of our employees and the public,” Judge Pape said. “Every supporting department, including IT, Purchasing, the Auditor’s Office, the Office of Emergency Management, Engineering, and General Services is helping relocate staff and get the displaced services up and running.”

Pape believes the building will be ready to reopen for business by Tuesday, Feb. 20 in the Grady Tuck Building at 104 Loop 150 in Bastrop.

KXAN Investigates checked with the Department of State Health Services and found Bastrop County has only submitted one notice for asbestos abatement in the last year. And that was for an entirely different building, the Juvenile Service Building.

Regulations require that notification is made to the state before beginning any renovation projects which include the disturbance of any asbestos-containing material in a building or facility, or before the demolition of any building, even when no asbestos is present. Any notification not made at least 10 days prior to any work being done may result in enforcement.

We’re told employees are now requesting air quality asbestos testing.

Tonight at 6 p.m., KXAN Investigator Kylie McGivern is LIVE in Bastrop County to break down what lead up the shutdown of the old jail.