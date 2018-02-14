Day 5: The unified Korean hockey team and life inside North Korea; Mary Carillo

NBC Olympics.com Published:

Mary Carillo, the longtime NBC Olympics broadcaster, joins Day 5’s episode of The Podium to discuss her illustrious career, why she feels for Olympians, and offers insight into the unified Korean hockey team. 

The Podium team also went to the unified Korean team’s game and spoke with some fans about what this will mean for the region, plus NBC News’ correspondent Keir Simmons shares his experience being in North Korea.

The Podium will publish daily episodes, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Art19, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.

