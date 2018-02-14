Closures, delays on I-35 Thursday evening due to sign installation

FILE - I-35 sign (KXAN File Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin residents will see delays on North Interstate 35 Thursday evening.

The Texas Department of Transportation will temporarily close north and southbound lanes on I-35 while crews install a new overhead sign bridge.

Officials say the northbound I-35 upper deck will close at 15th Street at 9 p.m. and drivers can expect to be rerouted to the lower deck.

The lower deck will be reduced to one lane at 11 p.m. and will detour to the northbound frontage road at the 51st Street/Cameron Road exit (237B).

Southbound I-35 will also be reduced to one lane near US 290 East at 9 p.m. and traffic will detour to the frontage road at the Airport Boulevard exit (237A) during full lane closures at 11 p.m.

Drivers traveling southbound on the frontage road can re-enter the interstate at the entrance ramp near Airport Boulevard.

East and westbound US 290 connections to southbound I-35 will also close at 10 p.m. Drivers should use Cameron Road as an alternate route.

TXDOT asks drivers to allow extra time to travel through this area.

Lanes are expected to reopen at 5 a.m.

For more information about the I-35 and 51st Street project, visit My35Construction.org.

