Caldwell County deputy continues recovery after being shot, family asking for help

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – Family of the Caldwell County deputy shot earlier this month is asking for financial help as he continues to recover in the hospital.

A GoFundMe page created for Deputy Jay Johnson says he was dispatched alone to the home on Hidden Oak Road around midnight on Friday, Feb. 2. While responding, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says those who were inside the home began shooting at Johnson.

Family members say one bullet grazed his forehead, one went through his shoulder and another hit his wrist. They say he continues to have surgeries and will be going through therapy for some time.

The department originally said Johnson responded to the home with other deputies but on Tuesday a spokesperson for the department said Johnson was the only deputy at the home. Authorities still have not released information as to what the original call to the home was.

According to the crowdsourcing page, Johnson served four years in the Army and had one tour in Afghanistan