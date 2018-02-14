Bastrop fighting for financial future in contest as new development looms

Related Coverage Bastrop makes the top 5 in competition to win $500,000 and reality show spot

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Economic leaders in Bastrop are courting every vote in a contest to revitalize several downtown businesses as they forecast a big drop in sales tax revenue in the near future thanks to a massive development project on the main road from Austin to their town.

The online show “Small Business Revolution: Main Street” announced the five finalists for its next season on Tuesday, and Bastrop made the cut along with towns in Illinois, Massachusetts, California and Arkansas. If Bastrop gets more votes than any of the others, the show will select six downtown businesses to split $500,000 for marketing and other revitalization efforts.

City leaders are getting out the vote, hoping to make a statewide push to get Bastrop, the smallest of the towns by far, to the top. You can vote online here once per day per email address through Feb. 20.

The opportunity comes at a good time for Bastrop businesses. Many are still trying to change people’s perceptions after the 2011 Complex Fire. They’re also concerned about a soon-to-be-built mixed-use development, including as much as 4.5 million square feet of retail, office, and residential space, among other uses. Economic leaders there say the development could cost them $2 million per year in sales tax revenue within a few years of its completion, and the town’s general fund is heavily dependent on that money to keep operating.

On KXAN News Today at 6:30 and 7:30, Chris Davis gives a closer look at the development and introduces us to a business owner hoping to benefit from the show.