Andrew Zimmern’s new show debuts with Austin episode

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s almost a crime for a show featuring Austin food to not feature Franklin Barbecue, and Andrew Zimmern’s new project keeps with tradition.

Zimmern, known for his “Bizarre Foods” show, is branching off into another program called “The Zimmern List,” which premieres March 13–just in time for the throng of visitors coming to Austin for South by Southwest. It highlights his favorite stops in various cities and kicks off with a double feature of Los Angeles and then Austin. In total, there will be 18 half-hour episodes.

“This is the most personal show I’ve ever made, including taking the audience to the restaurant in San Francisco I swore to never reveal for fear of it becoming too popular,” Zimmern said in a release. “Hidden gems, cult classics, they’re all there.”

In addition to Franklin Barbecue in the Austin episode, be on the lookout for familiar locations like Stubb’s Bar-B-Q, plus Fresa’s for chicken. He also stops by a food trailer park to sample the dishes there and slurps up some noodles at Ramen Tatsu-ya. Of course, he also gets tacos, too.

The show premieres at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Travel Channel.