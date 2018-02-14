AISD wants open discussion on renaming schools with Confederate ties

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to make sure the community is heard, the Austin Independent School District is hosting meetings to discuss the changing the name of campuses named for people with ties to the Confederacy.

The two meetings scheduled for this month are part of an ongoing engagement that the district started last fall. During the meetings, the district says it provides historical context surrounding the school names as well as give attendees a chance to have an open dialogue regarding the school names.

The district says the meetings will not address specific campus names.

Upcoming meetings:

Feb. 20, 6-7:30 p.m.

Austin Community College Eastview Campus Auditorium

3401 Webberville Road

Feb. 22, 6-7:30 p.m.

Gethsemane Lutheran Church Gymnasium

200 W. Anderson Lane

There are five AISD schools or facilities that are named for those with ties to the Confederacy:

John T. Allan Facility, named for a Confederate Army officer who was also a lawyer, justice of the peace and state treasurer

Zachary Taylor Fulmore Middle School, named for a Confederate army private and Travis County judge

Sidney Lanier Early College High School, named for a man who joined the Macon Volunteers who fought for the Confederacy in the Civil War and later became a poet

John H. Reagan Early College High School, named for the Confederate postmaster general who before the Civil War was a U.S. Congressman and served as a Texas judge and in the state legislature

Eastside Memorial Early College High School at the Johnston Campus, named for Confederate General Albert S. Johnston

In March 2016, AISD voted to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School to Russell Lee Elementary School.