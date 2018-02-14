AISD wants open discussion on renaming schools with Confederate ties

Fulmore Middle School in Austin. (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to make sure the community is heard, the Austin Independent School District is hosting meetings to discuss the changing the name of campuses named for people with ties to the Confederacy.

The two meetings scheduled for this month are part of an ongoing engagement that the district started last fall. During the meetings, the district says it provides historical context surrounding the school names as well as give attendees a chance to have an open dialogue regarding the school names.

The district says the meetings will not address specific campus names.

Upcoming meetings:

Feb. 20, 6-7:30 p.m.
Austin Community College Eastview Campus Auditorium
3401 Webberville Road

Feb. 22, 6-7:30 p.m.
Gethsemane Lutheran Church Gymnasium
200 W. Anderson Lane

There are five AISD schools or facilities that are named for those with ties to the Confederacy:

In March 2016, AISD voted to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School to Russell Lee Elementary School.

