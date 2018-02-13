Woman killed in Bastrop crash with driver who failed to yield

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A 59-year-old woman died Tuesday after crashing into a pickup truck whose driver failed to yield as he turned onto State Highway 304, Bastrop police say.

Officers were called to the intersection of Home Depot Way and SH 304 around 3:44 p.m. along with Bastrop firefighters, sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and Acadian EMS.

Police say a 64-year-old man driving a pickup tried to make a left turn onto the highway from Home Depot, but did not yield to oncoming traffic. A woman in a pickup driving south collided with the man.

The woman was taken to St. David’s Emergency Center–Bastrop where she was later pronounced dead. The man in the pickup was taken to a hospital in Austin with serious injuries.

The road was closed for around 90 minutes and has since reopened. The name of the victim will not be released until family can be notified.

No other driver or vehicle was involved in the crash. Officials say their investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.