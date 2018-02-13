With curling center legal battle over, couple eyes Central Texas venue

Related Coverage Fate of Austin Curling Center frozen in Sunset Valley

SUNSET VALLEY, Texas (KXAN) — The couple seeking to build an Olympic-caliber curling center in Sunset Valley has ended their legal battle against the city and is now looking for a spot elsewhere in Central Texas to build the sports venue.

The hopeful creators of the Austin Curling Center, Anita and Dennis Dunn, said they are still determined to develop the venue in Central Texas. Both lawsuits the couple was involved in – one as plaintiffs against Sunset Valley and one as defendants sued by the city – related to their property and development have been settled and dismissed, according to both sides.

The Dunns have reached out to Austin City Council Member Ellen Troxclair to see if Austin would be receptive to a sports venue that could hold Olympic qualifying events. The Dunns also said Round Rock has a sports-friendly atmosphere that could work for the curling center. And, despite the protracted legal tussle that just ended, Anita Dunn said she would even reconsider locating in Sunset Valley.

“We are totally pursuing the Austin Curling Center. We haven’t given up on that,” Anita said. “We’ve been Austinites for 20 years, and we love Austin. So yeah, we’re gonna stick around and just see where we can manage to fit in somewhere around this area.”

While the lawsuits were playing out, the Dunns opened a bar on the Sunset Valley land they bought for the curling center. The bar, called The Barn, is currently open for business.

Mayor Rose Cardona called the conclusion of the lawsuits a “relief.”

“I’m happy that everything got settled,” Cardona said. “We’ve been wanting to get rid of it because it’s uncomfortable for everybody.”

Sunset Valley permitting tussle

Anita Dunn said she first floated the concept of a Curling Center in Sunset Valley to city leaders in 2010. City officials initially told the Dunns they were interested in the venue, but that changed after the couple bought a property to develop, said the Dunns in a lawsuit they filed in 2015.

Sunset Valley is an incorporated town inside Austin with about 800 residents and a $5 million budget. The city is tucked into the southeast corner of the intersection of South MoPac Expressway and US 290.

Sunset Valley officials and the Dunns struggled to come to terms over the amount of impervious cover that would be allowed for the curling facility and a parking lot. The Dunns ultimately sued the city, and the city sued them.

With the lawsuits behind them, the Dunns are looking forward to getting a venue started. Dennis Dunn said the future venue could hold qualifying events for the Olympics.

“We would like to have it open before” the next Olympics, Dennis said. “Two years is certainly a viable option. I think we have the money to build it now.”