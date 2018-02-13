Whole Foods 365 to join growing mixed-use development at Plaza Saltillo

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Whole Foods announced Tuesday their plans to open a Whole Foods 365 store at Plaza Saltillo, a large mixed-use development on Capital Metro-owned land just east of the downtown Austin. The Austin-based grocery giant signed a lease for the new store which will take up 30,000 square feet in the 10-acre Plaza Saltillo development.

This store, the third Whole Foods 365 in Texas, will be located on the first block of the project near Interstate 35 along East Fifth Street, a spokesperson with Columbus Realty Partners said. Whole Foods 365 stores are smaller and billed as “affordable” and “easy to shop.”

The project is being developed by Austin-based Endeavor Real Estate Group and Dallas-based Columbus Realty Partners. Developers want to build a community that will flourish for at least a century. They are working with architect Michael Hsu who has worked on spots like Uchi and the South Congress Hotel.

The plaza covers six blocks of East Fifth Street from I-35 to the Plaza Saltillo Rail Station.

“For years many neighbors in east Austin have asked us to try and bring a grocery store to Saltillo, so we are thrilled that a 365 by Whole Foods Market will be serving the surrounding community. This innovative concept will offer customers a simple way to shop for healthy, high-quality food at great prices,” said Jason Thumlert with Endeavor.

“When we began the public discussion on what our community desired to see at Saltillo, access to fresh healthy fruits and vegetables was a major request – so it’s wonderful that a local store like Whole Foods 365 will be opening its doors here,” said Austin City Council Member Pio Renteria who represents the district where the plaza is being built.

Besides apartments, other businesses slated for Saltillo include Barcelona (wine and tapas), the Ginger Man, Tarka Indian Kitchen, Epoch Coffee, gelato maker Dolce Neve and Stout Burgers and Beers.

Construction is expected to wrap on the project by the end of 2019 or early 2020.

On KXAN News at 6, Alyssa Goard has an update on how the project has been going and what other businesses could be added.