What to watch on the Olympics tonight: Shaun White, Mikaela Shiffrin go for gold

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games continue tonight with a full schedule of events in PyeongChang.

Shaun White and Mikaela Shiffrin will go for gold in the men’s snowboarding halfpipe and women’s slalom, respectively, while the figure skating pairs short program begins.

Adding to the drama — if either White or Shiffrin wins gold, they’ll be capturing the 100th all-time Winter Olympic gold medal for the United States.

The men’s and women’s curling tournaments are also set to get underway with round robin play, and the U.S. men’s hockey team plays its first game of the 2018 Winter Games.

Check out all of the events on tonight’s Olympic schedule below:

Primetime on NBC

All eyes will be on alpine skiing, snowboarding and figure skating tonight. First up is the women’s slalom, where Team USA’s Mikaela Shiffrin will make her PyeongChang debut chasing the first of a possible five medals for her at these Games. The 22-year-old is the first woman to win three consecutive world slalom titles in 78 years. Sandwiched between the two slalom runs will be the men’s snowboarding halfpipe final, where Shaun White, who topped the qualifying standings, is set up for a thrilling battle with Japan’s Ayumu Hirano and Australia’s Scotty James as he tries to capture the medal that eluded him in Sochi.

The pairs short program kicks off in figure skating as well. After helping the U.S. to a bronze in the team event, Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim will represent Team USA in the pairs competition. Top international teams vying for a medal include China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong. The pair bounced back from a set of injuries last season to go on and win the world title. Pairs from Russia and the former Soviet Union have won gold at 13 of the last 14 Olympic Winter Games. Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladmir Morozov, who will be competing as a part of the Olympic Athletes from Russia, could continue that trend.

Watch on TV: NBC, 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT

NBCSports.com/ NBC Sports app: Stream LIVE here

Curling

The mixed doubles tournament has concluded, but there’s still a lot of curling to be played in PyeongChang. Curling fans can now turn their attention to the men’s and women’s tournament. The United States opens the tournament with a match against South Korea at 7:05 p.m. ET. Canada also takes on Italy at that time.

DEN vs. SWE, Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

CAN vs. ITA, Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

KOR vs. USA, Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

SUI vs. GBR. Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

CAN vs. GBR, Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

KOR vs. SWE, Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

SUI vs. ITA, Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

NOR vs. JPN, Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

The women’s round robin tournament begins with four matches tonight. Japan takes on the USA at 12:05 a.m. ET.

JPN vs. USA, Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

OAR vs. GBR, Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

DEN vs. SWE. Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

SUI vs. CHN Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

Alpine Skiing

Team USA’s 22 year old standout Mikaela Shiffrin is the heavy favorite to take home gold in the women’s slalom .

Women’s Slalom 1: Watch Here 8:15p.m. ET / 5:15p.m. PT

Women’s Slalom 2: Watch Here 11:45p.m. ET / 8:45p.m. PT

Snowboarding

The Men’s halfpipe final is tonight. Shaun White is back and looking better than ever. He scored an impressive 98.50 in the qualifiying round.

The 12 riders below are advancing to the final.

1. Shaun White (USA), 98.50

2. Scotty James (AUS), 96.75

3. Ayumu Hirano (JPN), 95.25

4. Ben Ferguson (USA), 91.00

5. Raibu Katayama (JPN), 90.75

6. Jan Scherrer (SUI), 84.00

7. Chase Josey (USA), 83.75

8. Jake Pates (USA), 82.25

9. Pat Burgener (SUI), 82.00

10. Yuto Totsuka (JPN), 80.00

11. Peetu Piiroinen (FIN), 77.50

12. Kent Callister (AUS), 77.00

Watch Here 8:30p.m. ET / 5:30p.m. PT

Figure Skating

The pairs short program begins in primetime. Featuring Team USA’s Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Chris Knierim, Germany’s Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, and Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov from OAR just to name a few.

Watch the pairs short program here from start to finish at 8:00p.m. ET / 5:00p.m. PT

Hockey

The women’s hockey preliminary round continues with Sweden facing off against Switzerland. South Korea takes on Japan.

SWE vs. SUI, Stream LIVE Here10:10p.m. ET / 7:10p.m. PT

COR vs. JPN, Stream LIVE Here 2:40a.m. ET / 11:40p.m. PT

The men’s preliminary round begins with the new-look U.S. men’s team making its Olympic debut against Slovenia. The Olympic Athletes from Russia will also face Slovakia.

SVK vs. OAR, Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT

USA vs. SLO, Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT

Nordic Combined Normal Hill

Germany’s Johannes Rydzek and Eric Frenzel are two of the top contenders in the individual normal hill. Rydzek is the reigning world champion, while Frenzel is the defending gold medalist. Brothers Bryan and Taylor Fletcher are the two top Americans in this event, but both are considered long shots for medals.

Watch LIVE Here, 3:45a.m. ET / 12:45a.m. PT

Speed Skating

Ireen Wuest will look to continue her strong start to the 2018 Winter Games. She captured her 10th Olympic medal when she earned silver in the women’s 3000m and followed with a gold in the 1500m. American Heather Bergsma finished eighth in the 1500m but should compete for a medal in the 1000m.

Women’s 1000m: Watch LIVE Here, 5:00a.m. ET / 2:00a.m. PT

Biathlon

Laura Dahlmeier has dominated the women’s biathlon events so far, picking up gold medals in the 7.5km sprint and 10km pursuit. She will look for her third gold at the 2018 Winter Games in the 15km individual. American Susan Dunklee will look to rebound after she fell out of contention early in the 7.5km sprint.

Women’s 15km individual: Watch LIVE Here, 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

Luge

Germany’s pair of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt won gold in Sochia and will be back to defend their Olympic title, but they’ll be challenged by fellow countrymen Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken. Matt Mortensen and Jayson Terdiman are the top U.S. team.

Doubles: Watch LIVE Here, 6:20a.m. ET / 3:20a.m. PT