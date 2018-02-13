Potential solution emerges for east Austin artists losing studio space

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cielo Property Group is heading to the Austin City Council Thursday with a proposal they hope will pass. Cielo has plans to build a 5-story office building at 1600 E. 4th St. in east Austin.

Under the current zoning law, a property at that location can be 60 ft. tall maximum. Cielo wants to go higher to 72 ft., which will require approval from the City Council.

Cielo Property Group’s co-CEO Bobby Dillard told KXAN Tuesday, when the company presents its plan, it won’t be a one-sided demand. Dillard said, if the additional height is approved, Cielo will lease 9,000 square feet on the ground floor to artists at deeply discounted rates.

Dillard said this is a win-win solution for east Austin.

Just last year, more than 40 artists at the Pump Project Art Complex on Shady Lane were told their building is being sold, making the future of their affordable studio space unclear.

KXAN reporter Yoojin Cho talked to artists in east Austin about studio affordability and how Austin developers thinking outside the box can help. Watch the story on CW at 9 p.m. and on KXAN at 10 p.m.