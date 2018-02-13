Police: Teen girls tricking drivers into giving them rides, then stealing car

By Published:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for two teens who allegedly ask for rides and then steal victims’ cars.

More than a dozen cases since the beginning of the year detail the scam. Teenage Hispanic girls go out in pairs or alone and ask for rides to nearby locations, then trick the drivers into getting out of their cars before stealing them, according to the Austin Police Department Auto Theft Unit.

Many of the victims have been men who speak Spanish, according to APD. It is reminding people not to give rides to strangers and not to leave running vehicles unattended.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s