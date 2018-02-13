Police: Teen girls tricking drivers into giving them rides, then stealing car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for two teens who allegedly ask for rides and then steal victims’ cars.

More than a dozen cases since the beginning of the year detail the scam. Teenage Hispanic girls go out in pairs or alone and ask for rides to nearby locations, then trick the drivers into getting out of their cars before stealing them, according to the Austin Police Department Auto Theft Unit.

Many of the victims have been men who speak Spanish, according to APD. It is reminding people not to give rides to strangers and not to leave running vehicles unattended.