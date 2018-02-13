Photo finish for 2nd as Norway’s Klaebo easily wins sprint gold

Norway cross-country skier Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo

The men’s individual sprint came down to a photo finish .. for silver. The gold was never really in doubt as Norway’s Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo led from start to finish, winning with ease.

The real battle was for second as Italy’s Federico Pellegrino edged out Olympic Athlete from Russia’s Alexander Bolshunov for silver.

Klaebo finished in three minutes, 5.75 seconds. Pellegrino at three minutes, 7.09 seconds and Bolshunov just behind the Italian at three minutes, 7.11 seconds

Klaebo and Pellegino finished 1-2 in the first semifinal to earn a spot in the finals. Norway’s Paal Golberg and Bolshunov the two fastest non-automatic qualifiers also advanced to the six-man final.

In the second and slower semifinal, Finland’s Ristomatti Hakola and Sweden’s Oskar Svensson advanced. Both were over two seconds slower than the “lucky losers.”

Both U.S. men Erik Bjornsen and Simeon Hamilton failed to advance past the quarterfinals. See the full results here.

More coming…

 

