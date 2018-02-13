PHOTO: Chloe Kim takes the gold in 2018

NBC Olympics Published:
Gold medalist Chloe Kim of the United States celebrates during the victory ceremony for the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Final on day four of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 13, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The 17-year-old lived up to all the hype in her Olympic debut and won the gold medal in halfpipe with a score of 98.25. Kim was the last to ride in the first run, and, despite the wait, was able to take all the pressure off herself.

If you want to relive her win, watch it here. 

