The 17-year-old lived up to all the hype in her Olympic debut and won the gold medal in halfpipe with a score of 98.25. Kim was the last to ride in the first run, and, despite the wait, was able to take all the pressure off herself.
If you want to relive her win, watch it here.
PHOTO: Chloe Kim takes the gold in 2018
