One arrested during campus protest of UT professor

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was arrested Tuesday during a protest on the University of Texas at Austin campus aimed at a professor who pleaded guilty to a 2016 domestic assault charge.

The university said the woman, who was not a student, was arrested because of a previous criminal trespass warning issued to her.

Students held signs that read, “UT harbors abusers” and “Fire Richard Morrisett” on the steps in front of the UT Tower. Last month, UT President Greg Fenves said he had received feedback from many people about Morrisett’s continued employment at the university.

“Violent action by any member of the university community is unacceptable,” Fenves wrote in response to the feedback. “This episode shows we need to explicitly define conduct that is subject to discipline, including possible termination, regardless of whether it occurs on or off campus.”

Morrisett is a professor at the College of Pharmacy. Earlier this month, the Pharmacy Building was tagged in red letters stating: “UT harbors abusers” in a message directed at Morrisett.

A UT spokesperson said in January the university takes Morrisett’s criminal behavior very seriously and investigated it immediately.