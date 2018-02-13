Mike Craven wraps up 2018, looks ahead to 2019 recruiting on MTTS

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hookem.com’s Mike Craven puts a bow on Texas’ 2018 recruiting class and looks ahead to 2019, starting with a big weekend coming up, with Roger on More than the Score
KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.