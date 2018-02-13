Man charged with murder after woman found stabbed in Lockhart home

By Published:
Ruperto Gonzalez (Lockhart Police Department Photo)
LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A 52-year-old man has been charged with murder after a woman was found stabbed in the bedroom of her Lockhart home, just off of US 183.

Lockhart police were called around 10:27 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to the 800 block of North Commerce Street for a welfare check on a woman at her house.

When no one answered the door, officers forced their way inside and found Ruperto Gonzalez coming out of the bedroom. Police then found a woman stabbed in the bedroom of the home.

Edna Juarez, 61, of Lockhart, was taken to Seton Medical Center Hays in Kyle where she was pronounced dead.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with murder. He was booked into the Caldwell County Jail on a $750,000 bond.

