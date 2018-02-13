LIVE: Climbers being rescued from Mount Hood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Search and rescue crews are responding to help a man who fell at the Hogsback area on Mt. Hood on Tuesday morning.

The man reportedly fell between 700-1,000 feet near the main chutes of the upper crater. The 7 other climbers remained in the area and seem to be in OK condition.

According to Clackamas County officials, the climber is a man and is believed to be in his 30s. His condition is unknown, but according to officials, other climbers were able to reach him.

Chopper video showed people performing CPR on the injured climber.

Russell Gubele of Mountain Wave Search and Rescue said Tuesday that he is unable to release information about the climber’s condition.

