Lake Travis ISD breaks ground on new middle school on SH 71

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — As the Lake Travis Independent School District breaks ground on a new middle school on State Highway 71 just west of the Bee Cave area, many are wondering how the already-congested highway will deal with parents pulling in and out to pick up children at school.

Superintendent Brad Lancaster says the district has been working with the Texas Department of Transportation to figure out the best way to avoid adding to the traffic issues, however, he says it’s inevitable that there will be more traffic.

“Those students are here already going to school in schools that are on 71 and 620 and I think it’ll just redirect the traffic,” said LTISD parent Kathleen Martindale, “hopefully even it out a little.”

The school will accommodate 1,200 students when it opens in the fall of 2019. Many of the students will be coming over from Lake Travis Middle School, which is currently above capacity.

Enrollment for the district has increased 76 percent over the past 10 years and Lancaster expects that it’ll grow by another 60 percent in another decade.

