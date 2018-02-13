Hooters is giving away free wings to single people on Valentine’s Day

WKRN Published:
Hooters wings (Courtesy/Hooters via WKRN)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Too chicken to declare your love on Valentine’s Day?

Then you can take a seat among your single peers at Hooters and enjoy some free chicken wings!

They call it Shred ‘Em and Forget ‘Em: because your ex’s picture is worth a thousand curse words.

If you visit your local Hooters restaurant you will be able to shred a photo(s) of your ex in exchange for wings.

Specifically, you can buy 10 boneless wings, trash your ex, and get 10 more boneless wings for free. Ain’t love grand?

