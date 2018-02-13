East Travis County forum will showcase Democratic primary choices

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Voters will soon get a chance to hear from and visit with Democratic candidates at an east Travis County forum a week before early voting starts for the 2018 March Primary.

The East Travis County Democrats will set up shop and give candidates — from the local to Congressional level — an opportunity to tell their stories at the Performing Arts Center at Manor High School at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

At the end of the forum, the East Travis County Democrat members may vote on which candidates to endorse.

“Too many people come into the polls to vote and have no clue who is on the ballot or what the candidates stand for. The forum helps with that so you don’t have to look up each candidate but can meet them, hear what they have to say, and decide who to vote for,” organizers wrote on their Facebook page.

