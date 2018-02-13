East Texas school district closes all schools due to meningitis, flu

CENTER, Texas (KTAL) — An East Texas school district is canceling classes at all schools on Wednesday and Thursday due to a case of viral meningitis and the flu.

On Tuesday, Center Independent School District Superintendent James Hockenberry confirmed a case of viral meningitis at the FLM campus and will take immediate and swift action to disinfect the entire campus.

The school district is also seeing and experiencing a large number of flu or flu-like illnesses across the district. The presence of the illnesses are lingering, persistent, and growing both in the student body and faculty.

Therefore, Center ISD will close all campuses Wednesday, Feb. 14 and Thursday, Feb. 15.

Both Friday and Monday are student holidays.

Students will return to school on Tuesday, Feb. 20.