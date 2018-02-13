Dripping Springs ISD puts $132M bond on May ballot

Dripping Springs Independent School District Administrative Offices

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas (KXAN) — Dripping Springs residents will have to make a decision in the May election on whether or not they want to pass a $132 million bond for the school district in the area.

The Dripping Springs Independent School District Board of Trustees voted on Monday to put the bond on the May ballot. The bond package includes funding to expand the high school as well as adding a fifth elementary school. The district also wants to build a new Walnut Springs Elementary adjacent to Dripping Springs Middle School and then convert the old campus into a space for the district administration and day care facility.

The district says the bond is not expected to result in a change in the current tax rate for homeowners. The last bond package that DSISD held was approved by voters in 2014.

Early Voting starts on April 23 and runs through May 1. Election Day is Saturday, May 5.

 

