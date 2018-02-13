Day 4: Shaun White, Jamie Anderson, and Julia Mancuso join The Podium

Fresh off a slopestyle gold, Jamie Anderson joins The Podium with one of her closest friends and fellow gold medalist, Julia Mancuso. The duo discuss Anderson’s gold medal, the nerves heading into the Olympics, and how the Wonder Woman uniform came together for Mancuso. 

Just after qualifying for the men’s halfpipe, Shaun White discusses his love of skateboarding, why he feels like the “old man” on the mountain and the restless feeling when he’s at home.

The Podium will publish daily episodes, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Art19, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.

