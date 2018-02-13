Broken pipe shoots water 23 feet in the air, shuts down south Austin road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A broken pipe spewed water 23 feet into the air in south Austin Tuesday morning, just 50 feet from a nearby home.

Austin police describe a huge hole in the roadway that forced them to shut down the area near the 2100 block of Barton Parkway in both directions at Homedale Drive. The area is a few blocks away from Barton Hills Elementary School. Austin Water has crews working to shut down valves and minimize the water loss. They will then work to determine what caused the 16-inch water main to rupture around 7:43 a.m.

The elementary school may be affected by the valve shutdown. KXAN reached out to AISD for comment.

KXAN is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.