Bastrop pastor expanding single-family homeless shelter plans

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — A central Texas pastor is expanding his mission to house homeless families, doubling the number of small, single-family shelters on his property where he operates a soup kitchen.

After KXAN aired a story about Pastor Roland Nava’s efforts in January, three more groups decided to sponsor the shelters, which Nava converts from sheds into fully-furnished one-room living spaces for families of five or more.

He plans to have those three new shelters in use by the start of April, and he told KXAN he already has families waiting to stay there.

Tuesday, Nava is hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the three already on his property, two of which already have families living in them and will be turned over to new residents next week. The third is awaiting a sponsor to outfit the space with flooring, furniture and electricity.

The Bastrop Chamber of Commerce is hosting the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which starts at 11 a.m. on the Open Door Soup Kitchen property north of town.

On KXAN News Today at 6:30 and 7:30, Chris Davis shows us how the families living there now are doing and Pastor Nava explains why this mission means so much to him.