Bastrop makes the top 5 in competition to win $500,000 and reality show spot

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Bastrop is one step closer to winning half a million dollars to revitalize small business.

It’s the only Texas city to make it into the top five of the competition that also lands it a spot on the “Small Business Revolution: Main Street” reality show. It’s also the smallest.

“Bastrop is a town of 8,500. To win, we need more than one million votes,” Mayor Connie Shroeder said. “We have been humbled by the far-reaching support we’ve received from our fellow Texans.”

The last phase of the competition is all about public support. The city with the most votes will win. People can vote online once per day between Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 at the Small Business Revolution website. They can also sign up for daily text reminders by messaging MYBASTROP to 48421.

The other finalists are Alton, Illinois; Amesbury, Massachusetts; Martinez, California; and Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

Bastrop has had its fair share of hardship — from the devastating 2011 Complex Fire to flooding during Hurricane Harvey last year. In the past eight years, it’s had six Federal Emergency Management Agency-declared disasters to contend with, four of which were flood-related. This money would be a huge boost for the area, according to Hospitality and Downtown Director Sarah O’Brien.

“We have a chance to show the nation what makes Texas the best place in the country for small business,” O’Brien said. “It’s our people, our passion and our support of one another that makes us so special.”