13-month-old conjoined twins separated during 7-hour surgery

Published:
Anna Grace Richards and Hope Elizabeth Richards were born on Dec. 29, 2016.
Anna Grace Richards and Hope Elizabeth Richards were born on Dec. 29, 2016.

HOUSTON (AP/KXAN) — Doctors in Houston have successfully separated twin toddlers who were born in 2016 conjoined at the chest and abdomen. A spokeswoman at Texas Children’s Hospital says 13-month-old Anna and Hope Richards were in good condition Tuesday.

Lindsey Fox says the seven-hour separation surgery was done Jan. 13 and announced Monday. The twins join two brothers and parents Jill and Michael Richards of North Texas.

Fox declined to provide more specifics as the parents focus on their daughters’ recovery.

KPRC in Houston reports the surgery took a team of nearly 75 surgeons, anesthesiologists, cardiologists and nurses. “The success of this incredibly complex surgery was the result of our dedicated team members’ hard work throughout the last year,” said Dr. Larry Hollier, surgeon-in-chief and chief of plastic surgery at Texas Children’s.

