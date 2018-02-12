What to know heading into the mixed doubles gold medal game

Canada will face Switzerland on Tuesday morning at 6:05 a.m. ET with the first ever curling mixed doubles gold medal on the line.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup

How Canada reached the championship game

Canada earned the top overall seed prior to the semifinals after an impressive showing in round robin action.

After it fell in its opener to Norway, the Canadians picked up their first victory of the tournament when they topped the United States 6-4. They never looked back, tallying five more wins to finish round robin play atop the standings.

Team Canada — composed of John Morris and Kaitlyn Lawes — avenged the loss to Norway with an 8-4 victory in the semifinals.

Norway conceded the match after the Canadians registered three points in the seventh end. It was Canada’s seventh consecutive win.

“It’s an honor to be playing in the gold medal game,” Lawes said to reporters after the victory over Norway. “Knowing that, no matter what happens at the end of the game, we’re going to leave it all on the ice and we’re coming home with a medal is incredible. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better week for us, especially after losing our first game.”

How Switzerland reached the championship game

Switzerland’s team of Jenny Perret and Martin Rios began mixed doubles play with three straight wins, registering two close victories over China and Finland, respectively, before topping the United States 9-4.

Switzerland followed with a pair of losses before finishing round robin action with consecutive wins over South Korea and the Olympic Athletes from Russia.

Switzerland carried the second seed into the semifinal round, where it again defeated the OAR to clinch a spot in the gold medal game.

“One more (win),” Rios said about advancing to the title match. “We need one more. That’s it.”

Last time the teams met

Canada recorded a decisive 7-2 victory over Switzerland when the teams matched up in round robin play Feb. 10.

“Last time we played (Canada) we weren’t really on the ice, so we’ll just try to give our best,” Rios said. “(We’re going to) fight like hell for two hours, or eight ends, and then see what happens.”

In that game, Switzerland scored first with a point in the opening end. But from there, it was all Canada.

The Canadians took control of the match with four points in the second frame and added a single tally in the fourth, fifth and sixth ends, forcing Switzerland to concede.

“Their big four in the second end changed the game, and we had to take more risk,” Rios said after the loss. “And in the end, it didn’t work for us the way we wanted.”

Numbers to know

Switzerland leads all teams with 13 end steals in its eight games. Canada is second in that statistic with 10.

Canada has outscored opponents by 30 points: by far the most in the mixed doubles tournaments. Switzerland, which has scored seven more points than its opponent, is second in that category.

Lawes and Morris have both already won one Olympic gold medal. Morris was part of the Canada men’s team that placed first in Vancouver, while Lawes captured gold with the Canadian women’s team in Sochi. Only four curlers have won multiple Olympic gold medals.

Regardless of Tuesday’s final score, Canada will earn its 11th Olympic medal in curling. Switzerland will capture its sixth.