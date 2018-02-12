Trial date for teenager accused of killing UT student delayed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Scheduling conflicts and the wait for DNA results has pushed the trial date for Meechaiel Criner back to late spring — at the earliest.

On Monday, Criner, 19, who is charged with capital murder in the 2016 death of University of Texas student Haruka Weiser, appeared in court with his attorneys. His attorney Ariel Payan says the trial is being delayed at least until May because they’re still waiting on DNA results.

Prosecutors have already said they will not be offering any kind of plea deal to Criner. Since Criner was 17 years old at the time of Weiser’s death, he is not eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

Both parties have another status hearing scheduled for March 21.