Trevor Plouffe agrees to minor league deal with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) Infielder Trevor Plouffe has agreed to a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers and will report to big league spring training.

He would get a $1.75 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster under the terms of the deal announced Monday.

Plouffe hit .198 with nine homers and 19 RBIs in 100 games for Oakland and Tampa Bay, which acquired him June 17. The 31-year-old was selected by Minnesota with the 20th overall pick in the 2004 amateur draft and played for the Twins from 2010-16. He has a .242 batting average with 105 homers and 376 RBIs in eight major league seasons.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

