TIME-LAPSE: Installation of skybridge connecting Hilton Austin to Convention Center

Overhead walkway being installed connecting the Hilton Austin to the Austin Convention Center. (Courtesy: Hilton Austin)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Construction crews worked quickly over the weekend to install the new overhead pedestrian walkway connecting the Hilton Austin to the Austin Convention Center.

The new sky bridge sits 50 feet above East Fourth Street and runs from the hotel’s sixth floor to the fourth floor of the Austin Convention Center. While the main part of the installation is complete, the bridge won’t be ready for use until late May or early June.

The hotel had numerous cameras filming the installation, which it put together as part of a time-lapse video.

 

