Switzerland clinches spot in mixed doubles gold medal game with win over Olympic Athletes from Russia

Switzerland will play for a gold medal in mixed doubles curling.

The team from Switzerland – made up of Jenny Perret and Martin Rios – defeated the Olympic Athletes from Russia 7-5 in their semifinal matchup Monday morning at the Gangneung Curling Centre. They will face Canada, which topped Norway on Sunday night, for the mixed doubles curling championship.

Switzerland opened the game with two points in the first end but the OAR quickly answered with two of its own in the next frame.

Switzerland scored a point in each of the next two ends to regain an advantage. The OAR, however, again evened the match when it tallied two points in the fifth and took its first lead with a steal in the following end.

Switzerland activated its power play in the seventh and took advantage. It registered two points to swing the scoreboard back in its favor and picked up a steal in the eighth frame to secure the win and a spot in the gold medal game.

The OAR and Switzerland both entered their semifinal matchup with a 4-3 record. Switzerland also topped the OAR when the teams met in the last game of round robin play.

Switzerland and Canada will face off for the first ever mixed doubles Olympic gold medal Tuesday at 6:05 a.m. ET.

The Canadians hold the tournament’s top overall seed and have not lost since their opening round-robin contest. They enter the championship match on a seven-game winning streak.

Switzerland has won six of the last 10 mixed doubles world championships, including the 2017 title.

The OAR will play Norway for the bronze medal Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET