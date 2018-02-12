San Marcos constructs new antenna to control city traffic signals

Crews construct new communications antenna in the San Marcos Cemetery. (KXAN photo)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – The city of San Marcos is constructing a new telecommunications antenna which will support communication equipment for city emergency services and traffic signal management.

The current pole providing that service stands on a large water tank near the San Marcos Cemetery, 115 feet in the air. The new antenna will be located in the back corner of the cemetery and will stand on its own, at 195-feet tall.

Crews expect to have the antenna construction complete by Feb. 23. The city says it will be using a crane to stack the poles.

Once construction is complete on the antenna, the decommissioned water tank will be demolished. The city says that will take about a month.

Lauren Lanmon explains how the new antenna will help people living in the city, on KXAN at 6 p.m.

 

