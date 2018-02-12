Female skiers competed Sunday during the Freestyle Skiing Ladies’ Moguls on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park.
France’s Perinne Laffont snagged the gold, Canada’s Justine Dufour-Lapointe won the silver and Kazakhstan’s Yulia Galysheva claimed the bronze. Laffont scored 78.56, edging out Sochi 2014 gold medalist Dufour-Lapointe by just 0.09 points.
PHOTOS: Sunday Women’s Freestyle Skiing Dazzles
PHOTOS: Sunday Women’s Freestyle Skiing Dazzles x
Latest Galleries
-
Best Images from the Opening Ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics
-
Compassionate Cultivation opening
-
Compassionate Cultivation opening
-
Inside the 1998 U.S. women’s hockey team’s locker room celebration
-
The first time: USA vs. Canada at the Olympics
-
Flashback: Figure skater fashion in the ’80s
-
Galveston Boy
-
Galveston Boy
-
The Baileys find a new home in Montana
-
On Tour with The Baileys